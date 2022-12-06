As Ye continues to be in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, it looks as though he’s been hit with a charge for over $100,000 by Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to TMZ, the two never specifically had a financial agreement in place. The British alt-right political commentator was out with Kanye West a number of times over the past few weeks. He was previously working as an advisor and campaign consultor to the disgraced rapper.

Since the father of four hasn’t officially announced his run for President in 2024, everyone he has been working with surrounding politics has been a volunteer. This includes white supremacist Nick Fuentes and far-right activist, Ali Alexander.

However, Yiannopoulos still believes that Ye owes him some money for his services. In a document dated December 1, he allegedly sent an invoice for $116,000.

This news comes just days after the two reportedly came to a “mutual conclusion” to part ways.

Ye recently appeared on Alex Jones’ Info Wars. alongside Nick Fuentes, where he continued to spew anti-semitite remarks. He also declared his love for Hitler and Nazis. Yiannopoulos was noticeably not on set of the show after traveling all over with the pair in the weeks prior.

Kanye West praising Hitler and Nazis is abhorrent and disgusting. Whether it is anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, sexism or homophobia there are always those who want to divide us up. Our job is to unite people around a progressive agenda that improves life for all. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2022

This is just the latest financial trouble that the rapper has fallen into. After multiple companies decided to cut ties with the Yeezy designer, including Adidas and GAP, his status of a billionaire was no more.

According to Forbes, his net worth went from a whopping $1.9 billion to $400 million.

Just last week, Ye’s divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian came to a settlement. The co-parents will have joint custody of their four children together, sharing “equal access.” The “Gold Digger” rapper will also have to fork out $200,000 in child support each month.

On top of this, he’s also responsible for 50% of the kids’ educational expenses and 50% of their security expenses.

As Ye’s fall from grace continues, we can only hope that these financial downfalls will cause him to realize the harm he’s caused. Read more about his most recent antics here, and check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

