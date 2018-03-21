consultant
- Pop CultureMilo Yiannopoulos Charges Ye $116K For Campaign Consultation: ReportThe bill was charged to the rapper through an invoice sent on December 1.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Granted $15K To Hire Forensic ExpertDedrick Williams is allowed to consult a forensic expert as part of his defence.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyT.I. Wants To Convert Yuppie Areas In Atlanta Into Affordable Housing"Rather than try to be a role model, I'd rather be a real model."By Devin Ch
- SocietyBoston Woman Becomes A Millionaire After Bank Mixes Up Her IdentityTD awarded a cool mill to the wrong "Ellen Fleming."By Devin Ch
- SocietyPapa John's To Remove Founder's Face From Brand Amid N-Word ControversyAn apology won't suffice: John Schnatter will be removed from Papa John's merchandizing. By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLil Tay Reportedly Creating New Internet Persona For Imminent Social Media ReturnLil Tay is crafting a new (fake) life after her lies were exposed.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLil Tay's Strategist Details Long-Term Goals & Reason For Her Success"Lil Tay rich and finna get richer."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJimmy Iovine Will Reportedly Stay With Apple Music As A ConsultantThe former Interscope head & founder is still a hot commodity in the record industry.By Devin Ch