He made his presidential bid official, but Kanye West continues to battle it out with Adidas. The Rap mogul’s anti-Semitic controversy has only intensified as West maps out his 2024 election plans. He reportedly partnered with far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos, and met with Donald Trump and known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. As pop culture divides over this scandal, the Wall Street Journal details more about the failed Adidas partnership.

The outlet reports West met with the brand in September and asked for more control. It was during that session that he reportedly showed staff explicit pornography videos. However, this wasn’t the first time Adidas clashed with the rapper, and the concern dates back to 2018.

According to WSJ sources, “chief executive and senior leaders in Germany discussed” the “risk of continuing a relationship with” West. They reportedly feared that the rapper “could blow up at any moment.” WSJ claims they reviewed documents to confirm the information.

Top staffers seemed troubled by West’s interaction with employees and even weighed whether or not Adidas should continue its relationship with him. In the end, they decided not to sever ties, and instead, they “[shared] various proposals with Mr. West.” It was done to continue their business deal.

Adidas didn’t have much to say when WSJ reached out for a statement. The brand said its employees have its “full support” while also admonishing hate speech.

Moreover, after Trump recently caught up with West, he posted about the interaction on Truth Social.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West),” said the former president. “Who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice.'”

West also asked Trump to be his 2024 presidential running mate, but the MAGA leader declined.

