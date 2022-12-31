Kanye West’s recent antisemitic behavior has inspired a line of Nazi merch available online promoting his 2024 presidential campaign. While not officially affiliated with the rapper, the designs feature his campaign logo alongside swastikas and more.

The shirts, which were shared on social media by the Anti-Defamation League, come after West praised Adolf Hitler on InfoWars.

In its tweet sharing images of the merch, the ADL writes: “Disturbed to see sites selling swastika-themed merch in support of Ye’s presidential bid. Some of the symbols appear to have originated among white supremacist trolls on 4chan in Nov & have since been incorporated into merch by online sellers, including print-on-demand platforms.”

“It doesn’t matter whether the sellers of this merch are trying to make a buck or to spread hatred. Reputable platforms have a responsibility to put a stop to it. Kudos to those who already have,” they concluded.

Kanye previously tweeted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. In response, Elon Musk banned him from the site.

In addition to the controversial merch, West recently topped Simon Wiesenthal Center’s (SWC) Global Antisemitism List. The organization cited “his continued anti-Semitic comments and leveraging his immense social media platform to weaponize hate, bigotry, and ignorance.”

The merch isn’t the first time that West’s actions have inspired further antisemitism. Earlier this month, an attacker used Ye’s name in a hate crime on an elderly Jewish man in New York City’s Central Park. The assailant reportedly yelled out “Kanye 2024” during the attack. Additionally, an antisemitic protest in Los Angeles back in October also featured signs reading, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Check out the Nazi-inspired merch for Kanye West below.

