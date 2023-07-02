Tinie Tempah is set to host an upcoming TV show called Bangers. The Channel Four series will showcase various classic cars, exploring the history behind them. The rapper and motor-head will also be taking each one for a test drive. According to reports, the series is set to fill a hole for car-enthusiasts left by the cancellation of Top Gear. Top Gear was cancelled by BBC after the show’s presenter, Freddie Flintoff, got into a car crash that almost cost him his life.

In December of last year, Flintoff and a crew member of the show were driving in a open-top vehicle when they flipped over. A source shared more details of the crash with The Sun in February. “The injuries were more severe as the car didn’t have a roof,” the source explained, “It was a freak accident and somehow the car flipped over and the two men were dragged along.”

Bangers To Replace Top Gear

Tinie Tempah poses for a photo in the Red Bull Racing garage prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 11, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The source also went on to describe the unique challenges Top Gear was facing due to logistics involved with it’s production. According to reports, Flintoff was left physically and mentally injured by the high-speed car wreck. BBC said that they felt it would be “inappropriate” to continue to series.

A source claims that Bangers is “filling the Top Gear hole for petrolhead viewers and is headed for primetime.” They additionally told The Sun, “It will celebrate classic cars from the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties.” “It will unearth unique classics and real gems of the decades,” the source continued. They also say Tinie will “visit the cars’ owners and look at their history.” The source called Tinie “a great option” to host the show due to his major appreciation for cars.

