From South London, Tinie Tempah engraved his marker on the U.K. Hip-Hop market with his energetic lyricism and club-friendly production, becoming one of the largest rappers to appear from overseas. He recorded his first single, "Wifey," when still a teenager and saw it become somewhat of an underground hit. Building off that momentum, Tinie established his very own label, Disturbing London, from which his first mixtapes were released, with the help of Chipmunk and DVA. And then came the big label, Parlophone, and his debut record, "The Disc-Overy," which saw massive success. He's since worked with Calvin Harris, J. Cole, and Big Sean, all the while successfully launching an arena tour, spanning the U.K. His next album, "Demonstration," was released in 2013, featuring 2-Chainz, Ellie Goulding, and Dizee Rascal, among others, with production helmed by the likes of Diplo, Labrynth, and iSHi. For his third outing, the album will be called, "Labrinth," and will be released sometime in 2014.