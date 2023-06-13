Snoop Dogg’s classic lowrider, a 1996 Cadillac DeVille just emerged at a Texas Cadillac dealership over the weekend. According to TMZ, the car now belongs to the newly opened Cadillac of Arlington dealership as a permanent fixture. The car became pretty recognizable after its appearance in the 2003 music video for Snoop and 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P Remix.” Sometime after that video was made, the car was sold in a private auction. Its whereabouts were unknown until just a few days ago when the Arlington dealership had its grand opening party re-introducing it to the public. The car’s previous owner told TMZ he recently made a deal to sell the classic Snoop DeVille to the dealership.

As usual, Snoop Dogg has been in the headlines a lot recently. His bid to become the first black owner of an NHL team has drawn quite a lot of attention recently. The Ottawa Senators are for sale and Snoop is part of a group looking to buy them. His ownership group is engaged in a bigging war with another group led by Ryan Reynolds and reportedly including The Weeknd. He seemed to hint at a purchase potentially being made soon when he showed off some custom Senators sweatpants on Instagram last week. There haven’t been any updates on the buying process since then, however.

Snoop Dogg’s Snoop DeVille Has A New Home

Those sweatpants weren’t the only custom drip Snoop Dogg has shown off recently. He also took to Instagram to flex a new custom Wu-Tang-inspired chain the other day. The video showed off the elaborate piece of jewelry over one of the group’s iconic songs. It isn’t the first time Snoop has paid tribute to the New York legends either.

What fans really want to know more about is Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s upcoming album Missionary. The pair recently teased the forthcoming project once again with a photo of them in the studio shared on Instagram. Tell us what you think about the Snoop DeVille ending up in a Texas dealership in the comment section below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Admits Losing “Gin & Juice” Grammy Hurt

[Via]