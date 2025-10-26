Birdman Blasts Turk At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" Amid Tour Drama

It looks like the tension between one of the Hot Boys and Birdman is still a Cash Money reality, and Turk even seemingly responded to Stunna.

The absence of Lil Wayne at the Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz at ComplexCon last night (Saturday, October 25) wasn't the only tense narrative to emerge from it. At one point, Birdman took to the stage to reflect on coming up in the game and meeting the Hot Boys and forming the Cash Money collective. He shouted out B.G., Weezy, Juvenile, and finally, he dissed Hot Boy Turk, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter.

For those unaware, Turk launched legal action over Cash Money disputes concerning their 30th anniversary reunion tour. However, it seems like this is more with the promoters, talent agencies, and booking agents than with any Cash Money members specifically. After all, Juvenile already expressed sympathy for Turk. Still, even though none of this directly shows up in this Verzuz callout, it's hard not to keep that in mind as context.

Rather, it seems like long-standing tensions between the Hot Boys and within the wider Cash Money orbit just came to light. "Shout out to Turk, you little b***h. You ain't here, but f**k you," Stunna remarked concerning Turk. "We gon' f**k with you when we gon' f**k with you. You heard me? We gon' f**k with that b***h when we gon' f**k with him. But that's another movie."

Someone jokingly told Baby to stick to the script. What's more is that Turk seemed to respond to Birdman via an Instagram Live that same night. "I'ma keep it all the way real, though. I think No Limit tore they a** up without Wayne there."

Birdman And Turk

Elsewhere, Birdman found other drama at this Verzuz. His longtime on-and-off-again partner Toni Braxton did not attend, but her sister Tamar Braxton did. Tamar's interactions with the New Orleans legend led to a lot of fan debate over the sisters' combative relationship, leading to messy interpretations and messier judgement calls.

We will see how all of this drama develops in the near future. Despite these tensions and rumors, it seems like fans still enjoyed this trip down memory lane. All we need to see now is whether or not future reflections will be more amicable among all members.

