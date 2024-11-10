Turk Admits Hot Boys’ Latest Reunion Started Out “Tense”

BYCaroline Fisher
Lil Weezyana Fest 2024
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) B.G, Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk of the Hot Boys reunite to perform during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
According to Turk, Lil Weezyana Fest wasn't all smooth sailing.

Earlier this month, the Hot Boys came together for a reunion at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. The performance was their first together in roughly 15 years, according to Complex, and featured several of their biggest hits. According to Turk, however, it wasn't all smooth sailing despite what fans saw onstage.

During a recent interview with B High ATL, he reflected on the performance, revealing that it was tense at first. While one might expect this to be due to issues between some of the group's members, he claims it was simply due to the fact that they hadn't performed together in such a long time. “When I walked in, it was a warm welcome and [Mannie] Fresh and them was getting the DJs and getting the list together,” he explained. “We’d had the list prior to it but of course it changed up a little bit. But everything went smooth because we so professional. It’s like man, we been here before.”

Turk Reflects On Hot Boys' Lil Weezyana Fest Reunion

“Then when Wayne came in the room, we got straight to it. Came in, dapped everybody, hugs and it just was straight to the business,” Turk continued. “We sung the songs and it was tense. It was tense. I gotta give y’all the real rundown and not on no stuck up sh*t, but it was just a ‘man we ain’t do this sh*t in a long time’ type tense.”

“Everybody just being extra careful, being respectful to each other and shit because like I said, we haven’t all been in the room with each other,” he concluded. “But by the time it got to ‘Back That Azz Up,’ it was the nostalgia and we felt what the fans felt! And it was just – we back.” What do you think of Juvenile admitting that the Hot Boys reunion was "tense" at first? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

