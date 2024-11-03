Lil Wayne Reunites The Hot Boys With Stellar Show At Lil Weezyana Festival

Lil Weezyana Fest 2024
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) B.G, Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk of the Hot Boys reunite to perform during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Finally!

Lil Wayne finally reunited the Hot Boys (himself, B.G., Juvenile, and Turk) during his Lil Weezyana Fest at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday (November 2). Per Complex, it was the Cash Money legends' first time performing together in over 15 years. Their show, joined by Birdman and Mannie Fresh, followed a set from the Big Tymers and individual sets from each Hot Boy (excluding Tunechi, who performed a couple of songs with the guests), running through smashers like "Bling Bling," "I Need A Hot Girl," and "Neighborhood Superstar." This was a long time in the making, and fans treasured every single second.

Elsewhere during the Lil Weezyana Fest, Lil Wayne also reflected on not getting selected for the Super Bowl halftime show in his home city next year. "That moment, I said to myself I want to be on stage at the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my a** off to get that f***ing position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me. But this motherf***ing moment right here… they can’t take that, man. They can't take that from me."

Lil Wayne & The Hot Boys Reunite

What's more is that Lil Wayne received an honor from New Orleans that wasn't a Super Bowl halftime show, but it was a show of love, gratitude, and legacy that could transcend it. Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented him with the key to the city. "We love you," she remarked. "This is your city and you matter for generations for what you’ve done, what you’re doing, and what you will do." In addition, Master P announced that the "Let The Beat Build" will have his own days in NOLA (February 6 and 7) and that he will be among the first inductees in the planned New Orleans Walk Of Fame.

Meanwhile, fellow Cash Money alums Juvenile and Mannie Fresh said that they would be down to join Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans next year if they get the call. Maybe Lil Wayne would have a different answer considering his Drake friendship, but in any case, there's a lot of excitement for the Hot Boys and other NOLA icons to get their flowers.

[via]

