Jermaine Dupri Couldn't Believe Drake Missed Lil WeezyAna Fest For A Raptors Game

Drake got into it with DeMar DeRozan at the game.

Jermaine Dupri couldn't believe Drake skipped out on Lil WeezyAna Fest to be in attendance for the Toronto Raptors' game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. He expressed his shock at the move on X (formerly Twitter). "I cant believe drake missed that," Dupri wrote. "Couldn’t have been me."

Dupri isn't the only one who criticized Drake for not making an appearance. Fans in his replies joined in as well. "Me neither … this was a big moment for young money cash money. Him at a basket ball game instead of with them kind of drove me the wrong way man. That wasn’t very hip hop," one user responded. Another wrote: "Why it’s good he wasn’t there and let Turk bg juvenile and the rest hot boys shine. If he would have been there everyone would have flipped the narrative and said he ruined the moment and bunch of other made up bs narratives." Others noted that Drake serves as a "Global Ambassador" for the Raptors and it was thus important for him to be present for Vince Carter's jersey retirement ceremony.

Lil Wayne Performs With The Hot Boys

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Christopher "BG" Dorsey, Tab "Turk" Virgil Jr., Lil Wayne, and Terius "Juvenile" Gray of the Hot Boys reunite to perform during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

While in attendance at the Raptors' game, Drake made headlines for dissing DeMar DeRozan, the former Raptor who appeared in the music video for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Labeling him a "goof," Drake joked on the broadcast: "If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself."

Jermaine Dupri Notices Drake's Absence

Check out Dupri's full response to Drake on X below. Elsewhere at Lil WeezyAna Fest, Wayne discussed the NFL choosing Kendrick Lamar over him for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jermaine Dupri, Drake, and Lil Wayne, on HotNewHipHop.