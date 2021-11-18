raptors
- MusicPressa Disses Kodak Black During Raptors’ Game, Gets Roasted For His SeatsPressa's trolling of Kodak Black appears to be backfiring on social media.By Cole Blake
- SportsPacers Trade For Pascal SiakamIndiana lands a star to pair with Tyrese Haliburton.By Ben Mock
- SportsLakers Ripped For Controversial WinToronto's head coach wasn't happy with LA's 23 fourth-quarter free throws.By Ben Mock
- SportsPistons Fans Rejoice As Team Losing Streak Ends At 28The Pistons overcame a short-handed Raptors team to earn their third win of the season.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Provides Hilarious Commentary For Raptors-Celtics Game: WatchDrake stopped by the broadcast booth for the in-season tournament game.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Trolls Fred VanVleet With "Guangdong Dragons" JokeDrake joked with Fred VanVleet after the former Raptors star agreed to join the Rockets.By Cole Blake
- SneakersJordan MVP "Raptors" Officially UnveiledThis Jordan MVP will be perfect for Raptors fans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKendrick Perkins Would Love To See JJ Redick Coach In The NBAKendrick Perkins is supporting his ESPN colleagueBy Ben Mock
- SportsBecky Hammon And JJ Redick Among Raptors Coach CandidatesA WNBA legend and an ESPN commentator reflect the vast spectrum of the Raptors' coaching searchBy Ben Mock
- AnticsDrake Goes Full Dad Mode, Stops Adonis From Eating Too Much CandyThe father-son duo were courtside at the Raptors-Lakers game.By Isaac Fontes
- SneakersAir Jordan 37 "Raptors" Revealed: PhotosThe Air Jordan 37 continues to get some fun colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Lowry Claps Back At Chris Broussard's Toronto CommentsKyle Lowry knows firsthand about playing in Canada.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant To Toronto Could Make The Most Sense: ReportReports are claiming that the Raptors have a package to make a deal work.By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Shares Cute Video With Son Adonis Bragging About His Basketball SkillsDrake's son Adonis is a walking bucket.By Luke Haworth
- SportsRaptors Announcer Hilariously Mistakes Ron Burgundy For Ron JeremyJack Armstrong was unaware of the gravity of his mistake.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDrake Looks Fresh Out Of Raptors Training Camp In New Hoop MixtapeHe came a long way from that airball in Kentucky.By Taiyo Coates
- GramDrake Brings His Laptop As His Date To Raptors Game, Online GamblesDrake came prepared on the sidelines the other night.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsDrake Looks Disappointed At Raps Game, Gets Turned Into "Take Care 2" MemesDrake's latest appearance at the Raptors prompts speculation that "Take Care 2" could be on the way. By Aron A.
- SportsNBA Reveals Strict COVID-19 Guidelines For All Games In CanadaThe Canadian government only wants fully vaccinated players coming to Toronto.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearDrake's OVO Teams Up With Jurassic Park & The Raptors For New CollabOVO is coming through with an incredible new Jurassic Park x Raptors collection.By Alexander Cole