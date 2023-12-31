Pistons Fans Rejoice As Team Losing Streak Ends At 28

With a 129-127 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons ended their historic losing streak at 28. Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists as the Pistons' streak ended as the longest single-season streak in NBA history and tied for the all-time losing streak. "I feel amazing. We just kept battling. It's been a long stretch, all these losses, but I'm just happy to be part of a group of guys who don't quit," Cunningham said following the win. Meanwhile, Pistons rejoiced on social media, noting they could finally redeem the Wingstop promotion that had been cruelly mocking them for 28 games.

Toronto, playing short-handed in the second game of a back-to-back scheduling decision, pushed the Pistons until the final whistle. Toronto was without franchise cornerstone O.G. Annuoby, who had been traded earlier in the day. However, the return, which included former third-overall pick RJ Barrett, was not available for the game against Detroit. "It was a very emotional day for everyone. I'm really proud of the energy our guys had, taking everything into account. I also don't want to take anything away from what Detroit did. They played a really good game and hit some very, very timely shots," Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said.

On the other side of the country, LeBron James went viral as the Lakers prepared to play the Timberwolves. A short video showed LeBron greeting each of his teammates with a personalized greeting, typically with a unique handshake. Everyone appeared in high spirits, suggesting the occurrence to be a regular thing to hype the team before a big game. Examples of LeBron's handshakes include mustaches and head pats.

However, the Lakers were deflated following a controversial finish to the subsequent loss to Minnesota. Trailing 107-104, LeBron hit what he thought was a game-tying three. However, the bucket was ruled as a two and the Lakers would go on to lose 108-106 after Anthony Edwards drew a game-sealing foul. "What the hell do we got replay for? What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It's just like, who is a part of the replay center? Like, do we got robots in there making Teslas? Like, what's going on?" LeBron lamented, discussing the NBA's replay system.

