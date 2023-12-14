Pistons Losing Streak Has Fans Clowning Wingstop Promotion

Fans have taken aim at a Detroit Pistons-affiliated Wingstop promotion as the Pistons matched their franchise-record losing streak. For the 2023-24 season, the restaurant had offered "five free boneless wings with every online order for every Pistons win." However, the Pistons have now lost 21 games in a row, matching the mark set across 1979/80 and 1980/81 seasons. "Wingstop shamefully moving a little further from the scores after every loss 😭," Bleacher Report social media programmer Molly Morrison wrote on X. Meanwhile, SB Nation engagement editor Kofie Yeboah said on TikTok that five wings was no longer an adequate deal and the number of wings needed to be raised.

The Pistons, who started the season 2-1, now sit at a dismal 2-22. While Cade Cunningham leads their scoring at 22 points per game, he is the only person on the roster putting up at least 15 points a game. Bojan Bogdanovic is also averaging just over 20 a game. However, Bojan has also only played five games so far this season. Similarly, they only have one player (Jalen Duren) averaging double-digit rebounds a night.

Read More: Giannis Antetokounmpo Feuds With Pacers After They Take Game Ball From His Record-Breaking Night

Pistons Nearing NBA Record For Losing Streak

The NBA's current record for longest losing streak currently sits at 26 games. That mark was reached by the 2010/11 Cavs in their first post-LeBron season. It was also matched by the 2013/14 Sixers. With games against Philly, Milwaukee, and Atlanta up next, the Pistons' streak will likely extend to 24 games. That would move the Pistons into third place. Currently sitting behind the two-way tie for first is the 2011/12 Bobcats, who lost 23 in a row. That Bobcats team also holds the worst record for an 82-game season, having finished 7-59. Currently, the Pistons are projected to set a new benchmark. The record for most losses in a season is held by the 1973 Sixers, who lost 73 games.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Detroit is dismal. "I don't want anyone to be happy in this situation. I want to see an ornery locker room that's tired -- not just of losing, but tired of missing shots and tired of giving up 39-point quarters," head coach Monty Williams said after being blown out by the Sixers for loss No. 22. "Rebounding has been a point of emphasis for 24 games -- even back into the preseason. We have to be able to be a team that can finish a play," Williams added.

Read More: Draymond Green Suspended "Indefinitely" After Latest Ejection

Best Reactions To Pistons Wingstop Promotion

When do you think the Pistons are going to win again? Let us know in the comments.

[via]