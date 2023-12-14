Draymond Green Suspended "Indefinitely" After Latest Ejection

Draymond Green has been "suspended indefinitely" by the NBA after being ejected against the Suns earlier this week. Per the NBA's statement on the decision, the suspension "takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." Furthermore, "He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play," the league added. Green received his 18th career ejection, and third of the season, for striking the Suns' Jusuf Nurkić in the face with a spinning backhand early in the third quarter of Tuesday's game.

While Green did apologize for the incident, the NBA has chosen to come down hard on the veteran. The Warriors will meet with Green and his agent, Rich Paul, to devise a rehabilitative program to help Green return to the court. Furthermore, a source told ESPN that the Warriors had "lost their leverage for disciplining" Green after not adequately punishing him after he punched Jordan Poole last season. However, sources also told the outlet that Green is open to getting "whatever help he needs" to "overcome the challenges he is facing."

What Does Draymond Green's "Indefinite Suspension" Mean?

In short, Green will not play for the Warriors until the NBA says he can. This is different from a more standard suspension, which is served over a set number of games. Case in point, Green was suspended for five games after placing Rudy Gobert in a chokehold last month. Additionally, Green's salary will be docked $153,941 per game that he misses. However, this increases to $202,922 per game after his 20th missed game.

Neither Green nor the Warriors have released a statement about the suspension. However, head coach Steve Kerr did criticize Green for his actions following the ejection. "We need him. We need Draymond. He knows that. We've talked to him. He's got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates," Kerr said. The Warriors have said they will address the suspension at a shootaround ahead of their game against the Clippers tonight.

