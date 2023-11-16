Draymond Green Suspended Five Games For Rudy Gobert Chokehold

Draymond Green has received a five-game suspension after placing Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a brawl earlier this week. According to a statement given by the NBA, Green's suspension was a result of the Warriors veteran "escalating an on-court altercation" by "forcibly grabbing" Gobert in "an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner." Furthermore, the league noted that Green's history of unsportsmanlike conduct contributed to the length of the suspension. Green has previously been suspended four times for a total of four games. However, this latest suspension nearly doubles his total number of suspended games. Green's last suspension came earlier this year as a result of stomping on Domantas Sabonis during a playoff game.

Meanwhile, Gobert, along with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, received $25,000 fines for their role in the brawl that occurred less than two minutes into Tuesday's game. However, none of the three will miss any time, despite Thompson and McDaniels also being ejected. Green's five-game suspension means he will miss a doubleheader against Oklahoma City, as well as games against the Suns, Rockets, and Spurs. He will next be available to play in a road game against the Kings on November 28.

Shaq & Antonio Brown React To Green Ejection

Furthermore, Green's ejection elicited a variety of reactions from around the NBA and beyond. Shaq had a hilarious response to the sight of Green putting Gobert into a chokehold. The Hall of Famer's response came during Inside The NBA's half-time segment. After the team had discussed Clippers-Nuggets, they turned to Shaq. The self-described "best musician in the NBA" proceeded to remix the show's theme song (Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out") to reflect Green's actions, instead singing "Mama Said Choke You Out".

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown also weighed in on the situation. "Draymond Green in Antonio Brown" was the simple post that the former NFL star made on X, formerly Twitter. Brown is likely alluding to the notion that both men are/were "unfairly targeted" or demonized by their respective leagues. Brown, due to his position on the offense, was never given the label of being a dirty player. However, he does believe himself to have been essentially run out of the league for his on- and off-field antics.

