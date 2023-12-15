Shaq Says Draymond Green Should Only Be Suspended Two Games

Shaq has told TMZ that he believes the appropriate suspension for Draymond Green after his ejection against the Suns is just two games. "I don't think Draymond said, 'Hey, I'm going to punch this guy just 'cause he's pulling my jersey,'" Shaq said. Green is currently one game into an indefinite suspension. Per the NBA's statement on the decision, the suspension "takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." Furthermore, "He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play," the league added. Green received his 18th career ejection, and third of the season, for striking the Suns' Jusuf Nurkić in the face with a spinning backhand early in the third quarter of Tuesday's game.

Many people have said that the punishment for Green was too harsh. "😆This fool is my favorite basketball 🏀 player, WTF Is wrong wit him. 🤷🏽‍♂️that was a mistake, I will apologize for him. 🤨come on it’s a physical game," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. However, the league has held firm in keeping Green sidelined for the time being.

Steve Kerr Speaks On Draymond Green Suspension

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr, Green's head coach, has also spoken on the suspension. "The one who choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan last year -- that's the guy who needs to change. This is not just about an outburst on the court. It's about his life. It's about someone who I believe in, someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty. There is a lot of this that has to happen with people who are experts in this field. My role in this is to support Draymond as best I can. We want to give him the space, time and assistance he needs to make a significant change. We're not qualified to offer some of the things he needs," Kerr said.

However, some believe that the Warriors are no longer in a position to help Green. Sources who spoke to ESPN this week said the Warriors had "lost their leverage" with Green after failing to adequately punish him for punching Jordan Poole last season. Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that "no one would blame" the Warriors if they sought to trade Green.

