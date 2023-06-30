Bojan Bogdanović had a great year for the Detroit Pistons. Starting 59 games, Bogdanović put up 21.6/3.8/2.6 per game. Arguably his best season since the 2019-20 campaign, Bogdanović was a veteran contributor as the Pistons continue to rebuild. Despite this, the Pistons finished dead last in the Eastern Conference, winning just 17 games. While that was the worst record in the NBA, they did not win the sweepstakes for Victor Wembanyama. At the NBA Draft Lottery, the Pistons came away with the fifth-overall pick.

The team’s young core will look to climb the standings under new head coach Monty Williams. Meanwhile, Bogdanović keeps the Pistons on the hook for a team-high $19.5 million. However, it appears that the Pistons have been trying to move on from Bogdanović. Despite this, trade talks are not going well. Furthermore, fault seems to lie with the Pistons and their valuation of Bogdanović.

Bojan Bogdanović Trade Price Revealed

The Pistons are seeking one first-round pick and multiple seconds for Bojan Bogdanovic, per @HPbasketball pic.twitter.com/eFNQXoc2Ig — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2023

Per Matt Moore of Action Network, the Detroit Pistons are looking for a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks for Bogdanović. According to Moore, this has put off any potential suitors due to being too steep. When the Pistons traded for Bogdanović in September 2022, they sent Saben Lee and Kelly Olymk to Utah in exchange for him. Granted, Bogdanović led the Pistons with a career-high points per game. However, it’s not like Bogdanović suddenly turned into an MVP. Bradley Beal had better numbers across the board than Bogdanović, but the Wizards didn’t get a first-round pick for him.

Bogdanović, who starts a two-year, $39 million extension this season, does not represent a lynchpin for the Pistons if he stays or leaves. He is the veteran leader of the Pistons’ developing young core. With some believing that Detroit could be a dark horse in the East, team expectations will be centered on big years from Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, and Jalen Ivey. If the Pistons can grab some draft capital for Bogdanović, great. However, it appears they have a very unique perspective on what he’s worth.

