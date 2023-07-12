The Dallas Mavericks have been pretty busy in the offseason so far. At the time of writing, they have made the following moves:

Drafted Dereck Lively II (Duke) at #12 after trading #10 and Davis Bertans to OKC

Drafted Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette) at #24 and acquired Richaun Holmes after trading cash to Sacramento

Re-signed Kyrie Irving for 3 years/$120 million

Completed a sign-and-trade for Grant Williams

It’s a pretty solid offseason for a team balancing the line between rebuild and contender. However, reportedly, the #10 pick nearly went to Detroit instead of OKC. If that trade had gone through, Dallas would have acquired Bojan Bogdanović as well as the #31 pick. Despite this draft day trade not going through, the Mavs are reportedly still interested in acquiring the veteran.

Mavs Eyeing Bojan

Tim McMahon of ESPN has reportedly “heard some rumblings about revisiting the Bogdanović trade.” It’s unclear who/what could be the other way but, given the prominence of his name in most Mavs rumors, it could see Tim Hardaway Jr. heading to the Pistons. Bogdanović had a great year for the Detroit Pistons. Starting 59 games, Bogdanović put up 21.6/3.8/2.6 per game. Arguably his best season since the 2019-20 campaign, Bogdanović was a veteran contributor as the Pistons continue to rebuild. Bojan would have been third in ppg for the Mavericks last season. Furthermore, his 41.1% from three would be a much-needed deep threat for the Mavericks. The problem will be whether the Mavericks are willing to pay the price that the Pistons are looking for to move Bogdanović.

Per Matt Moore of Action Network, the Detroit Pistons are looking for a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks for Bogdanović. According to Moore, this has put off any potential suitors due to being too steep. When the Pistons traded for Bogdanović in September 2022, they sent Saben Lee and Kelly Olymk to Utah in exchange for him. Granted, Bogdanović led the Pistons with a career-high points per game. However, it’s not like Bogdanović suddenly turned into an MVP. Bradley Beal had better numbers across the board than Bogdanović, but the Wizards didn’t get a first-round pick for him.

