It’s been a fairly quiet offseason for the New York Knicks so far. At the time of writing, all the team has done is sign Donte DiVincenzo (4 years, $50 million) and trade Obi Toppin to the Pacers for a pair of second-round picks. It’s left a lot of fans wondering what exactly the plan is for the team, especially as they try to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, there’s been a lot of speculation about what the Knicks could be up to. Until recently, rumors had persisted about the team making a play for Paul George. However, those have been shut down after sources made it clear that George is looking to commit to the Clippers long-term. Furthermore, the Knicks have been linked to the Raptors’ OG Anunoby. Despite this interest, it is believed that Toronto’s asking price is currently too high for the Knicks to give the move serious consideration. Another player the Knicks were reportedly eyeing was Boston’s Grant Williams. Williams, the 22nd pick in the 2019 draft, has been a role player for the Celtics. He appeared in a career-high 79 games and averaged a career-high 8.1 points last season. However, a move to New York simply wasn’t to be.

Celtics Trade Williams To Dallas

Restricted free agent F Grant Williams is finalizing a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement to land with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2023

Per ESPN, Boston executed a three-team sign-and-trade that sent Williams to the Dallas Mavericks. Williams was a restricted free agent, meaning that he could speak with other teams. However, Boston would have the right of first refusal to match any contract offers. Instead, the Celtics opted to sign Williams to a four-year, $53 million contract before shipping him to Dallas. The Celtics received two second-round picks from Dallas as compensation. Furthermore, the Mavs received two second-round picks from the Spurs. The Spurs received veteran Reggie Bullock and the right to swap 2023 picks with Dallas.

While not the biggest trade we’ve seen this offseason, it is certainly impactful for the Knicks. It’s yet another rumor that hasn’t come to fruition. Once again, New York is left out in the cold. Furthermore, their fans grow increasingly anxious about their lack of moves so far. The Knicks were a 47-win fifth-seed last season but they appear to be standing still while the league flows around them. Will that cost them next season? Only time will tell. However, for the moment, the Knicks look like they don’t really know what they are doing to become a true contender. Follow all the latest news about the Knicks and the NBA offseason here at HotNewHipHop.

