Pistons Lose 25 In A Row, Fans Begin "Sell The Team" Chants

As the Detroit Pistons lost their 25th game in a row, fans at Little Caesars Arena began an ominous chant. "Sell the team" could be heard ringing out around the 20,300-seat venue as the Pistons fell to a short-handed Jazz team 119-111. The chants were aimed at billionaire Tom Gores, the private equity magnate who has owned the team since 2011.

Furthermore, the Pistons now sit just one loss away from tying the NBA's losing streak record. The 26-game mark is jointly held by the 10/11 Cavs and 13/14 Sixers. Both teams went on to finish the season with a 19-63 record. However, this season's Pistons are projected to win just 14 games. "I want to be careful with my words, because this one hurts more than most of them. A team that played last night got [50] points off turnovers and rebounds. It is unbelievably hard to understand how we can get outworked in those categories," head coach Monty Williams said after the loss to the Jazz.

Wingstop's Promotion With The Pistons Looking Increasingly Ridiculous

Throughout the losing streak, fans have also taken aimed at corporate partnership that the Pistons have with Wingstop. For the 2023-24 season, the restaurant had offered "five free boneless wings with every online order for every Pistons win." However, the offers becomes more and more absurd with every loss. "Wingstop shamefully moving a little further from the scores after every loss 😭," Bleacher Report social media programmer Molly Morrison wrote on X earlier in the team's losing streak. Meanwhile, SB Nation engagement editor Kofie Yeboah said on TikTok that five wings were no longer an adequate deal and the number of wings needed to be raised.

Meanwhile, what little hope remains within the Pistons is quickly fading. "We're not 2-26 bad -- no way are we that bad. I think we can turn this around. We can play a much better brand of basketball. We had a chance to win it down the stretch, and we just weren't solid enough. This is history no one wants to be a part of," Cade Cunningham said after the team's most recent loss. The Pistons are next in action against the Nets on Saturday. Brooklyn has lost their four games and faces the Nuggets on Friday night.

