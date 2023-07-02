Drake joked that Fred VanVleet is headed to the Guangdong Dragons after the former Toronto Raptors star agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets. He did so while commenting on a farewell Instagram post from the former NBA champion.

“My look alike…the love is forever thank you for your character and your contributions over the years the city will never forget!!! Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons……..I mean the Rockets,” Drake said. In response, VanVleet told him to “relax.”

Drake & Fred VanVleet During A Raptors’ Game

TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 21: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors high-fives rapper Drake during game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As for VanVleet’s original message, he wrote: “Words can’t do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to a NBA CHAMPION, All-Star, and a father of 3! I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I’m thankful for every second of it. To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way – THANK YOU.” Check out the full post below.

VanVleet signed with the Raptors after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. After playing with the team’s G League affiliate, VanVleet eventually became one of the most important players on the roster. He made his first NBA All-Star Game in 2022.

Drake Trolls Fred VanVleet

— Drake trolling Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets underneath VanVleet’s goodbye message to Toronto 😂😭 https://t.co/eFHQIIcgkm pic.twitter.com/T5HVfUdY2Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 2, 2023

The move for the Rockets comes after they brought in Ime Udoka to be their next head coach. It’s Udoka’s first position since his infamous departure from the Boston Celtics, last year

