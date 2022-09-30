The latest Air Jordan silhouette has arrived and if you have been counting since 1985, then you would know that this is the Air Jordan 37. It is a shoe that fans have been waiting for, especially since this model is an homage to the Air Jordan 7. It is even getting some of the same colorways as that iconic shoe, including the “Toronto Raptors” model, which can be found down below.

As you will see from the official images, this Air Jordan 37 recreates the colorway nicely as we have a mostly black upper with some mesh all around. This is then bolstered by some purple, yellow, and even red on the outsole. These are elements that come together perfectly and they certainly give you that vintage Raptors feel.

If you are looking to grab this brand-new shoe, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, October 13th for a price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think of the Air Jordan 37, in the comments down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike