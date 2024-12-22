Hot Boys Rock The Crowd At Houston Reunion Show And Fans Loved Every Second

Lil Wayne, B.G., Juvenile, and Turk are making the most out of their return.

The Hot Boys made their grand return during the Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans last month, and they are not slowing down in celebrating this moment. Moreover, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk recently hosted another reunion show in Houston, and from what the clips below indicate, it seems like the crowd had an amazing time witnessing their hits in real time. Also, it's great to see the Louisiana MCs share their chemistry onstage, hyping each other up and standing firmly beside one another throughout it all. Considering how contentious things were before this, it's a heartening development to witness.

"When I walked in, it was a warm welcome and [Mannie] Fresh and them was getting the DJs and getting the list together," Turk told B High ATL of the previous Hot Boys reunion and how things started off tense due to not performing together in so long. "We’d had the list prior to it but of course it changed up a little bit. But everything went smooth because we so professional. It’s like, man, we been here before.

Hot Boys Are Back In Houston

"Then when Wayne came in the room, we got straight to it," Turk continued concerning this Hot Boys reencounter. "Came in, dapped everybody, hugs, and it just was straight to the business. We sung the songs and it was tense. It was tense. I got to give y’all the real rundown – and not on no stuck up s**t, but it was just a ‘Man, we ain’t do this s**t in a long time’ type tense. Everybody just being extra careful, being respectful to each other and s**t because like I said, we haven’t all been in the room with each other. But by the time it got to ‘Back That Azz Up,’ it was the nostalgia and we felt what the fans felt! And it was just, we back."