Hot Boys Rock The Crowd At Houston Reunion Show And Fans Loved Every Second

BYGabriel Bras Nevares215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Lil Wayne is at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday. Sunfest 2022 Photos Day Three 23. © JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Wayne, B.G., Juvenile, and Turk are making the most out of their return.

The Hot Boys made their grand return during the Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans last month, and they are not slowing down in celebrating this moment. Moreover, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk recently hosted another reunion show in Houston, and from what the clips below indicate, it seems like the crowd had an amazing time witnessing their hits in real time. Also, it's great to see the Louisiana MCs share their chemistry onstage, hyping each other up and standing firmly beside one another throughout it all. Considering how contentious things were before this, it's a heartening development to witness.

"When I walked in, it was a warm welcome and [Mannie] Fresh and them was getting the DJs and getting the list together," Turk told B High ATL of the previous Hot Boys reunion and how things started off tense due to not performing together in so long. "We’d had the list prior to it but of course it changed up a little bit. But everything went smooth because we so professional. It’s like, man, we been here before.

Read More: Biggest Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

Hot Boys Are Back In Houston

"Then when Wayne came in the room, we got straight to it," Turk continued concerning this Hot Boys reencounter. "Came in, dapped everybody, hugs, and it just was straight to the business. We sung the songs and it was tense. It was tense. I got to give y’all the real rundown – and not on no stuck up s**t, but it was just a ‘Man, we ain’t do this s**t in a long time’ type tense. Everybody just being extra careful, being respectful to each other and s**t because like I said, we haven’t all been in the room with each other. But by the time it got to ‘Back That Azz Up,’ it was the nostalgia and we felt what the fans felt! And it was just, we back."

Meanwhile, amid a relatively divisive year for Lil Wayne, this Hot Boys reunion is definitely the highlight. Hopefully the group keeps this amicable and celebratory tone up, whether that manifests into new music or into more performances and public displays of camaraderie. Either way, we're here for it.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...