Juvenile Goes Ballistic On The NFL For Lil Wayne Super Bowl Snub

Weezy's Hot Boys crewmate is speaking out in anger for him.

It's safe to say that the internet is pretty split on the decision to invite Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl 59. Drake fans are definitely seething right about now, especially with the potential for him to be dissed on one of the biggest national stages in the world. However, it seems that the majority of the people who disagree with this choice are Lil Wayne fans. With the NFL championship in New Orleans for the third time this century, supporters of his don't understand the snub.

In just the five days since the reveal, we have seen multiple friends of his speak out against it. Birdman, Weezy's daughter Reginae Carter, Master P, and and Cam'ron are just a few. Now, you can add fellow Hot Boys member Juvenile to that growing list. According to a repost from The Shade Room, the "Back That Azz Up" songwriter took to social media to share his passionate thoughts.

Juvenile Wants Roger Goodell To Step Up For Lil Wayne

Instead of calling out JAY-Z and Roc Nation, Juvenile takes aim at the NFL and its controversial commissioner, Roger Goodell. "My hatred is toward the NFL", he begins. "I feel like y'all should step in. Y'all have yet to put a hip-hop artist from New Orleans on the damn Super Bowl. I feel like every time y'all come here y'all should have someone from our city on it". He continues, "But this time it hard when you don't have Lil Wayne... I don't see how the f*** y'all don't have Lil Wayne doin' the Halftime Show. Somebody that has a whole bunch of f***ing hits, and somebody that really deserves it, and somebody that can bring out multiple artists of all genres". Juvenile signs off with a warning, saying, "So this goes out to you Roger Goodell. You comin' into our city, suckin' up our culture, and makin' up all of this money... and leavin' us dry... Gotta stop".