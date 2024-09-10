Slim Jxmmi Threatens To "Slap The 'A Bay Bay'" Out Of Hurricane Chris Amid Super Bowl Argument

Slim Jxmmi and Hurricane Chris have been going at it.

Hurricane Chris and Slim Jxmmi have been trading shots on social media over the NFL's choice to have Kendrick Lamar perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. After Chris compared the situation to his recent complaints about 50 Cent's lineup to his Humor & Harmony festival in Shreveport, the Rae Sremmurd rapper trolled him on social media.

“So now you n****s understand it, huh? Same sh*t that I was just saying 50 Cent did in Shreveport, now it’s happening in New Orleans on a bigger scale,” Chris said. “People like Master P come in on it, so now everybody understand? I just made this same f*cking statement.” In response, Jxmmi commented: “BRUH! AINT NO WAY YOU STILL REACHING! [crying face emoji].” That prompted Chris to respond with, “@slimjxmmi mind yo business unless you wanna see these hands bruh on god what’s poppin," to which Jxmmi threatened, “I’ll slap the ‘A Bay Bay’ out this n***a [100 emoji].”

Slim Jxmmi Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: Slim Jxmmi performs onstage during the 2024 ForbesBLK Summit concert at The Eastern on June 23, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

As for the rest of Chris' argument, he explained: “When you come to the South, y’all gotta show more respect than this. We got our own culture here. N****s coming down here laughing, playing games, thinking they just gonna use their money and take over everything. It ain’t going down like that. We going back to that old f*cking law. You n****s stepping on turf gon’ do what you supposed to do, or you gon’ pack your sh*t up and get the f*ck on."

Hurricane Chris & Slim Jxmmi Trade Shots