Birdman Breaks His Silence On Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl Snub

Birdman has responded to the NFL choosing to have Kendrick Lamar perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show instead of his longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Monday afternoon, the Cash Money Records co-founder wrote: “Hatin sh*t 4real.”
Birdman isn’t the only person to complain about the NFL not including Wayne in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Nicki Minaj also spoke up for him in a rant on Monday afternoon. "Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," she wrote on X. "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House N****R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n****z will keep son’ing you!!!!!"
Additionally, Cam’ron came after JAY-Z during the latest episode of his It Is What It Is podcast. “It’s not really a secret. Lil Wayne had a problem with somebody before who’s kinda part of the organization running it. This is payback,” he theorized. Master P also suggested that Wayne should be tapped to perform during the show. The selection of Lamar comes amid his ongoing feud with Drake. In his announcement, he trolled Drake by remarking: "You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos." Drake had recently teased being ready for a "Game 2" on his Instagram Story.
