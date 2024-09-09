Reginae Carter Stirs The Pot Further Amid Lil Wayne-Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Debate

There continues to be a lot of arm wrestling over who deserves this upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance more. With the 59th game being in New Orleans, Louisiana for now the eleventh time (third this century), fans of Weezy are furious and want answers as to why he was "robbed" once again. In fact, even other artists in hip-hop are hoping that Kendrick Lamar will do everyone a favor and bring out Lil Wayne. However, there are still quite a lot of big names backing the kid from Compton, especially the man who was responsible for selecting him.
"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer," Jay-Z said. "His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come". Overall, Hov makes a lot of great points, and with the year that he's having and the potential for a new album coming soon, it was a pretty safe and reasonable pick. However, this is not going to stop the Wayne supporters from dubbing this as a massive injustice.
Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On The Lil Wayne/Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Talk
Perhaps the MCs biggest fan, --eldest child and only daughter-- Reginae Carter, certainly feels that same way. In a vague and timely tweet, the model and entrepreneur simply stated that "They envy greatness !!!!". However, not many people in The Neighborhood Talk comment section are feeling this response to her father not being selected. Instead, its gotten her tons of backlash from fans of Lamar. "The Kendrick hate is hilarious dawg. That man is an artist in every way possible now nobody likes him out of nowhere 😂", one user writes back. "The Super Bowl has been in Louisiana 10 times…Why didn’t yall call for Lil Wayne in any of those other games? Because yall hating on Kendrick…& Newsflash they don’t pick the artist in connection with where the game is played…Dr Dre was a special case".
