B.G. Suggests No One Will Miss Turk If He Doesn't Reunite With Hot Boys

The ESSENCE Festival saw Birdman try and form a reunion with Cash Money, specifically the Hot Boys group. Unfortunately, it did not work out in his favor. Lil Wayne, perhaps the biggest star of them all, performed alone at the New Orleans event. It seems that Weezy was fine with linking back up with his crew, but who really knows at this point. Another conflict includes B.G. and Turk. These two have been going back and forth online since the failed reuniting. Even though they all did not rock the stage together, every other Hot Boys crew mate was in attendance. Turk was the only one not to show, as he cited "business" issues were the root cause.
The excuse is pretty flaccid, as Turk seems okay with not rejoining the group. He made these feelings clear while clapping back at B.G. for dissing his absence at ESSENCE. "I’ll say f*** a Hot Boys tour, n****. Disrespect won’t be tolerated, n****. I don’t give a f*** who a n**** is. Ain’t no Big I’s or Lil U’s over me, mane. B.G. better sit his motherf***ing a** down somewhere, man. That n**** don’t run s*** round here, not with me", Turk vehemently expressed.
B.G. Continues To Shade Turk
Now, B.G. is returning the favor in a pretty harsh manner. It took a while for him to make his point, but here is what he had to say in a recent interview. Overall, the Louisiana rapper proposes that if him, Wayne, or Juvenile do not return, then Hot Boys would not be the same. However, if Turk were to turn down the opportunity for good, then no one would care. LeToya Luckett of Destiny's Child even caught a stray from B.G., as he compared his Turk to the R&B singer being left out of the trio. It seems that Hot Boys reunion album is a faint possibility at this point.
