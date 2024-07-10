Steve Harvey Catches Heat For Megan Thee Stallion Feet Question On "Celebrity Family Feud"

Some felt as though the question was insensitive.

Steve Harvey has been the host of Family Feud and the Celebrity offshoot for many years now. Overall, he has proven to be the perfect host of the show. There have been numerous viral moments over the years, and it's a show that continues to attract huge stars. In fact, during the most recent episode, Megan Thee Stallion and her family were guests. It was a highly-anticipated episode and for good reason. After all, fans out there do love themselves some Meg.

Having said that, it does appear as though her episode is starting to get a bit of criticism online. This is due to one of the survey questions that was asked at the top of the show. "Name something you've done to your mates feet," Steve Harvey asked. Megan did not skip a beat as she rang in first and got the number one answer with "rubbed them." However, fans could not help but think of Meg's traumatic past in which she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. This subsequently led to some heat directed at both Steve Harvey and the show's producers.

Read More: Yung Joc Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion After Publicly Doubting Her

Steve Harvey x Megan Thee Stallion

"Now they know they should’ve omitted that feet question," one person wrote on The Neighborhood Talk. "This was so tacky of them but glad she was gracious… She will continue to be blessed," said another. That said, fans were impressed with how she didn't skip a beat despite the nature of the question. "I love how Megan don't let bullshit get to her," a commenter added. In the end, Meg's family won the showdown.