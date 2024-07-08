Turk Blasts BG For Dissing His Absence At Cash Money Reunion

There's a lot of both confirmed and supposed tension within the Hot Boys and Cash Money, as Lil Wayne didn't technically join his crew either.

You probably have noticed that there's a storm brewing within Cash Money and the Hot Boys specifically, as the collective seems a bit fractured. Moreover, Birdman hosted a label reunion at the Essence Festival recently, but not only did Lil Wayne have a solo set instead of performing alongside his crew, but Turk of the Hot Boys was not present at all. He said he wouldn't go and cited business issues as his reasoning, something that B.G. was not happy with at all. He blasted his group mate on social media, and now that we have a response from Turk, we can understand what's going on a little better... emphasis on "little."

"It’s only one n***a ain’t in this b***h, you heard me?" B.G. expressed on Instagram Live, seemingly addressing Turk's absence at the reunion. "He brought that on his self, you heard me? N***a did a bunch of h*e s**t and can’t take it back. He gotta fault his self for not being here. I know there’s gonna be a lot of people that’s like, ‘Oh, well, such and such, whoop de whoop.’ The n***a know what he did last summer. And I’ma just leave it like that."

Turk & BG Diss Each Other Online

"You n***as want that s**t to come together because you n***as f***ed up outchea," Turk clapped back online. "I ain’t f***ed up outchea. I’m blessed and highly favored by God. Y’all got me f***ed up. I’ll say f**k a Hot Boys tour, n***a. Disrespect won’t be tolerated, n***a. I don’t give a f**k who a n***a is. Ain’t no Big I’s or Lil U’s over me, mane. B.G. better sit his motherf***ing a** down somewhere, man. That n***a don’t run s**t round here, not with me.

"He might run that s**t with you n***as, he don’t run that s**t with me," Turk continued against B.G. "He ain’t doing nothing but running his motherf***ing mouth. Them wack a** raps, man. That s**t wack, n***a. All you n***as d**k-riding around here, man. That s**t wack. That’s why the n***a gotta play all these motherf***ing games. He tryna get some time off motherf***ing [clout]."

