Charlamagne Tha God & "The Breakfast Club" Will Stream On Netflix In 2026

BY Cole Blake 405 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 HOPE Global Forum
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage at day 2 of the 2025 HOPE Global Forum at Signia by Hilton Atlanta on December 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Netflix previously inked a deal with Spotify Studios and The Ringer to bring several other popular shows to the platform.

The iconic talk show, The Breakfast Club, will begin streaming on Netflix in 2026, after iHeartMedia announced a partnership with the platform on Tuesday. The deal will see a total of 15 iHeartPodcasts added to Netflix. Others include Dear ChelseaBobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast, My Favorite Murder, and more.

Charlamagne reacted to the news in a post on Instagram, writing: "9 Year that Equals Completion. Snake Year that Equals Shedding. Let’s Try This New Skin. WE TRULY THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!!"

Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeartMedia, added in a press release obtained by The Hollywood Reporter: “Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years, and now we’re thrilled to expand that experience with an exciting new category – video podcasts. Netflix has a leading video-first service, and this partnership perfectly complements our strong audio foundation. Working with Netflix — an important leader in entertainment — gives fans one more way to connect with the personalities they love and opens the door to new audiences, including viewers discovering these shows for the first time."

“With this partnership we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities,” added Lauren Smith, Netflix vice president of content licensing and programming strategy.

Netflix's Podcast Deal

Back in October, Netflix announced a similar partnership with Spotify Studios and The Ringer. That deal confirmed the addition of several other podcasts to the streaming site, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, and The Rewatchables.

Before Tuesday's announcement, Hot 97 made headlines for canceling another iconic morning talk show. They shut down Ebro in the Morning after it had been on the air since 2012. "It's done. More to come," Ebro wrote in a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday when the news broke.

