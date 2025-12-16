The iconic talk show, The Breakfast Club, will begin streaming on Netflix in 2026, after iHeartMedia announced a partnership with the platform on Tuesday. The deal will see a total of 15 iHeartPodcasts added to Netflix. Others include Dear Chelsea, Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast, My Favorite Murder, and more.

Charlamagne reacted to the news in a post on Instagram, writing: "9 Year that Equals Completion. Snake Year that Equals Shedding. Let’s Try This New Skin. WE TRULY THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!!"

Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeartMedia, added in a press release obtained by The Hollywood Reporter: “Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years, and now we’re thrilled to expand that experience with an exciting new category – video podcasts. Netflix has a leading video-first service, and this partnership perfectly complements our strong audio foundation. Working with Netflix — an important leader in entertainment — gives fans one more way to connect with the personalities they love and opens the door to new audiences, including viewers discovering these shows for the first time."

“With this partnership we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities,” added Lauren Smith, Netflix vice president of content licensing and programming strategy.

Netflix's Podcast Deal

Back in October, Netflix announced a similar partnership with Spotify Studios and The Ringer. That deal confirmed the addition of several other podcasts to the streaming site, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, and The Rewatchables.

Before Tuesday's announcement, Hot 97 made headlines for canceling another iconic morning talk show. They shut down Ebro in the Morning after it had been on the air since 2012. "It's done. More to come," Ebro wrote in a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday when the news broke.