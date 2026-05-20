Shane Gillis Compares Drake To R. Kelly In Resurfaced Comments After “ICEMAN”

BY Aron A.
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Jan 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Comedian Shane Gillis looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
What’s The Dirt? continues his deep dive into all things Drake.

Episode four of the ICEMAN livestream found Drake dishing out visuals for many songs that he released afterward, along with some superstar cameos. Shane Gillis, specifically, came through as a police officer who ends up in the back of a police cruiser while Drake’s son Adonis and his friend joyride through Toronto in the “Dust” music video.

Hip-hop sleuth What’s The Dirt? began unpacking the visuals, including Shane Gillis’ involvement and previous comments the comedian made about Drake. These comments weren’t particularly flattering and fed into a larger narrative that followed Drake throughout his beef with Kendrick Lamar. What’s even crazier is Gillis basically predicted a timeline of Drake’s woes.

“Drizzy Drake’s into the young ones. He’s going to get got in the next five years, unfortunately. I love me some Drizzy Drake,” he told ​​Matt McCusker on Matt & Shane’s Secret Podcast. Frankly, it seemed to be said more in jest, especially since Shane revealed that he’s been in direct contact with Birdman, who he clarified did not supply him with this information. He clarified that he doesn’t believe Drake is a pedophile, though he said he thinks the rapper likes 17-year-old girls. “He’s on that Kellz tip.”

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

What’s The Dirt? Breaks Down Shane Gillis’ Involvement In Drake’s Music Video

While accurate in his assessment of Drake’s takedown, What’s The Dirt? suggested that Gillis’ involvement in the video was intentional, especially if you clue into what he’s saying while in the backseat. “Those kids were awesome. I wanna hang out with those kids,” Gillis says. “That’s kind of weird. Shit. Fuck. The cameras are rolling.”

According to Whats The Dirt?’s analysis, the use of Gillis here highlights how something that’s taken out of context can create a whole narrative. Moreover, he says that if Gillis truly believed that the rumors about Drake were true, he wouldn’t have appeared in the music video in the first place. 

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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