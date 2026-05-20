Shane Gillis Compares Drake To R. Kelly In Resurfaced Comments After “ICEMAN”

Episode four of the ICEMAN livestream found Drake dishing out visuals for many songs that he released afterward, along with some superstar cameos. Shane Gillis, specifically, came through as a police officer who ends up in the back of a police cruiser while Drake’s son Adonis and his friend joyride through Toronto in the “Dust” music video.

Hip-hop sleuth What’s The Dirt? began unpacking the visuals, including Shane Gillis’ involvement and previous comments the comedian made about Drake. These comments weren’t particularly flattering and fed into a larger narrative that followed Drake throughout his beef with Kendrick Lamar. What’s even crazier is Gillis basically predicted a timeline of Drake’s woes.

“Drizzy Drake’s into the young ones. He’s going to get got in the next five years, unfortunately. I love me some Drizzy Drake,” he told ​​Matt McCusker on Matt & Shane’s Secret Podcast. Frankly, it seemed to be said more in jest, especially since Shane revealed that he’s been in direct contact with Birdman, who he clarified did not supply him with this information. He clarified that he doesn’t believe Drake is a pedophile, though he said he thinks the rapper likes 17-year-old girls. “He’s on that Kellz tip.”

What’s The Dirt? Breaks Down Shane Gillis’ Involvement In Drake’s Music Video

While accurate in his assessment of Drake’s takedown, What’s The Dirt? suggested that Gillis’ involvement in the video was intentional, especially if you clue into what he’s saying while in the backseat. “Those kids were awesome. I wanna hang out with those kids,” Gillis says. “That’s kind of weird. Shit. Fuck. The cameras are rolling.”