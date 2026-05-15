Drake came through with ICEMAN Episode 4 on Thursday. Following the release of this livestream, the artist came through with three new albums. This included ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Overall, this was a shock to many, and so far, the fans are debating which album is the best.

As for the livestream itself, Episode 4 has proven to be the most successful part of Drake's rollout. You can't go wrong with a visual album, and that is exactly what the artist provided. Going into the stream, fans knew that there were probably going to be some cameos.

That said, there were still some surprises along the way. For instance, DJ Akademiks got to be a radio host on the broadcast. The artist also included the likes of Shane Gillis, BenDaDonnn, and Toronto legend, Chromazz.

Read More: Rolling Loud Is What Happens When Everything Becomes Content

Drake Drops Episode 4

Every Cameo:

BenDaDonnn

Shane Gillis

Stunna Sandy

DJ Akademiks

Chromazz

Future

Molly Santana

Ultimately, this was one of the biggest hip-hop events since Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" back in 2024. It felt like everyone was watching Drake's livestream and reacting along to it. Once the three albums dropped, everyone started to tap in, and all hell broke loose.

Overall, it was a fun night to be a part of. Now, it's going to be up to Drake to keep the momentum going. Will he release more videos? Will he go on tour? These are all questions that the artist is going to have to answer, in due time.