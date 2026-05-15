Here's Every Cameo From Drake's "ICEMAN" Episode 4 Livestream

BY Alexander Cole
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61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Drake backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Drake delivered "ICEMAN" Episode 4 on Thursday evening, and it came with some huge cameos that turned a few heads.

Drake came through with ICEMAN Episode 4 on Thursday. Following the release of this livestream, the artist came through with three new albums. This included ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Overall, this was a shock to many, and so far, the fans are debating which album is the best.

As for the livestream itself, Episode 4 has proven to be the most successful part of Drake's rollout. You can't go wrong with a visual album, and that is exactly what the artist provided. Going into the stream, fans knew that there were probably going to be some cameos.

That said, there were still some surprises along the way. For instance, DJ Akademiks got to be a radio host on the broadcast. The artist also included the likes of Shane Gillis, BenDaDonnn, and Toronto legend, Chromazz.

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Drake Drops Episode 4

Every Cameo:

  • BenDaDonnn
  • Shane Gillis
  • Stunna Sandy
  • DJ Akademiks
  • Chromazz
  • Future
  • Molly Santana

Ultimately, this was one of the biggest hip-hop events since Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" back in 2024. It felt like everyone was watching Drake's livestream and reacting along to it. Once the three albums dropped, everyone started to tap in, and all hell broke loose.

Overall, it was a fun night to be a part of. Now, it's going to be up to Drake to keep the momentum going. Will he release more videos? Will he go on tour? These are all questions that the artist is going to have to answer, in due time.

For now, fans will happily enjoy the three new albums. Whether or not these albums remain in rotation, will be determined at a much later date.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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