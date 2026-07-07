DJ Akademiks Reveals He And Charlamagne Tha God Have Scheduled A Sitdown

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God have been at odds lately, and it seems like the two are ready to hash it out.

Over the past couple of weeks, DJ Akademiks has been going at Charlamagne Tha God online. This all started when the man behind Akademiks TV started getting stalked outside of his home. Ak believes this can be attributed to Roc Nation, although there is no evidence that this is truly the case.

That said, the alleged stalking supposedly began after Charlamagne revealed Akademiks TV's real-life identity. Akademiks TV subsequently began attacking Charlamagne's character. Ak refused to intervene, claiming that the alleged stalking was a hard boundary and that Akademiks TV can handle it however he pleases.

Since the initiation of this feud, Akademiks has continuously tried to expose Charlamagne Tha God's associations with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. This has led to a hip-hop media beef that has been difficult to make sense of. After all, Charlamagne was Ak's mentor when he first got popular in the mid 2010s.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God To Clear The Air

During his live stream last night, Akademiks revealed that he doesn't have real beef with Charlamagne. Instead, the two are on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, and the whole thing has hurt his heart a bit.

To rectify this, the two are set to have a sit-down conversation. Akademiks would like it to be filmed, and he proposed that he and Charlamagne release their conversation independently. Furthermore, he wants the talk to happen at a neutral site. He is not interested in a piece of content for Flagrant or Brilliant Idiots.

Charlamagne Tha God has agreed to the conversation, and it is going to take place sometime this week. Whether or not it will be a productive conversation, still remains to be seen.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Joe Budden Calls DJ Akademiks Charlamagne Tha God Drama Music Joe Budden Calls DJ Akademiks To Explain Charlamagne Tha God Drama
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event TV DJ Akademiks Explains Why He's Letting Akademiks TV Go After Charlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God Mocks DJ Akademiks Jay Z Roc Nation Pop Up Music Charlamagne Tha God Mocks DJ Akademiks At Jay-Z & Roc Nation Pop-Up
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Comments 0