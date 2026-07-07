Over the past couple of weeks, DJ Akademiks has been going at Charlamagne Tha God online. This all started when the man behind Akademiks TV started getting stalked outside of his home. Ak believes this can be attributed to Roc Nation, although there is no evidence that this is truly the case.

That said, the alleged stalking supposedly began after Charlamagne revealed Akademiks TV's real-life identity. Akademiks TV subsequently began attacking Charlamagne's character. Ak refused to intervene, claiming that the alleged stalking was a hard boundary and that Akademiks TV can handle it however he pleases.

Since the initiation of this feud, Akademiks has continuously tried to expose Charlamagne Tha God's associations with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. This has led to a hip-hop media beef that has been difficult to make sense of. After all, Charlamagne was Ak's mentor when he first got popular in the mid 2010s.

DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God To Clear The Air

During his live stream last night, Akademiks revealed that he doesn't have real beef with Charlamagne. Instead, the two are on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, and the whole thing has hurt his heart a bit.

To rectify this, the two are set to have a sit-down conversation. Akademiks would like it to be filmed, and he proposed that he and Charlamagne release their conversation independently. Furthermore, he wants the talk to happen at a neutral site. He is not interested in a piece of content for Flagrant or Brilliant Idiots.

Charlamagne Tha God has agreed to the conversation, and it is going to take place sometime this week. Whether or not it will be a productive conversation, still remains to be seen.