Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Why Drake Won The Kendrick Lamar Beef

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a hip-hop fan, and he has some thoughts concerning the likes of Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been going through a transition over the past few weeks. For the first time in his career, he was traded. After months of speculation and anticipation, the Milwaukee Bucks sent the superstar to the Miami Heat.

Now, Antetokounmpo will get to play with Bam Adebayo, where he will attempt to win his second NBA Championship. Meanwhile, there is now speculation that LeBron James might return to Miami. This would create a viable superteam that could take the NBA's Eastern Conference by storm.

Recently, the Greek Freak was seen streaming with N3on. During this stream, a conversation was had about Drake and Kendrick Lamar. It was here that Giannis revealed how he feels about their beef. While he acknowledges Lamar won initially, he believes Drake has delivered a comeback for the ages. In Giannis' mind, ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI are the catalysts for said comeback

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sides With Drake

“I believe in the beginning you say Kendrick, but this three albums that he released if you listen to them, oh my goodness," Giannis explained. Antetokounmpo probably isn't the only person who feels this way. After all, Drake's three new albums became a cultural moment, with all three charting in the top three spots on the Billboard 200.

For many others, three albums are simply not enough to take away everything Kendrick did to Drake back in 2024. If you remove GNX and ICEMAN from the equation and keep things completely confined to the battle, then it is pretty clear Lamar won. After all, Drake started suing, and for many in hip-hop, that is an automatic dealbreaker.

Regardless, Giannis is certainly entitled to his opinion. If there is one thing for certain, it is that he will be hearing plenty of ICEMAN songs down in Miami this summer.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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