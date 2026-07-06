Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Why Drake Won The Kendrick Lamar Beef

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been going through a transition over the past few weeks. For the first time in his career, he was traded. After months of speculation and anticipation, the Milwaukee Bucks sent the superstar to the Miami Heat.

Now, Antetokounmpo will get to play with Bam Adebayo, where he will attempt to win his second NBA Championship. Meanwhile, there is now speculation that LeBron James might return to Miami. This would create a viable superteam that could take the NBA's Eastern Conference by storm.

Recently, the Greek Freak was seen streaming with N3on. During this stream, a conversation was had about Drake and Kendrick Lamar. It was here that Giannis revealed how he feels about their beef. While he acknowledges Lamar won initially, he believes Drake has delivered a comeback for the ages. In Giannis' mind, ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI are the catalysts for said comeback

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sides With Drake

“I believe in the beginning you say Kendrick, but this three albums that he released if you listen to them, oh my goodness," Giannis explained. Antetokounmpo probably isn't the only person who feels this way. After all, Drake's three new albums became a cultural moment, with all three charting in the top three spots on the Billboard 200.

For many others, three albums are simply not enough to take away everything Kendrick did to Drake back in 2024. If you remove GNX and ICEMAN from the equation and keep things completely confined to the battle, then it is pretty clear Lamar won. After all, Drake started suing, and for many in hip-hop, that is an automatic dealbreaker.

Regardless, Giannis is certainly entitled to his opinion. If there is one thing for certain, it is that he will be hearing plenty of ICEMAN songs down in Miami this summer.