Drake Officially Most Streamed Artist Ever On Apple Music

If there were any questions about Drake's staying power, Apple Music just provided a pretty definitive answer. The Toronto superstar has officially become the most-streamed artist in Apple Music history. This adds another milestone to a career that has already redefined what's possible in the streaming era.

The achievement arrives during one of the most dominant stretches of Drake's career. 2024 saw critics attempting to write him off following his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. However, now that Drake's response has largely come through the music, people are listening to what he has to say. His latest run has proven that his commercial appeal remains stronger than ever. And that he's not going anywhere.

Earlier this year, Drake made Billboard history with the release of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. ICEMAN debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while HABIBTI landed at No. 2 and MAID OF HONOUR claimed No. 3. The accomplishment made Drake the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three projects in the top three spots of the Billboard 200.

Those releases have continued to dominate streaming platforms, helping fuel his latest Apple Music milestone.

Drake Makes History, Again

Of course, Drake's relationship with streaming success goes back much further than 2026. Since Apple Music launched in 2015, he's consistently ranked among the platform's most-played artists thanks to albums like Views, Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss, and For All The Dogs. There's only a few artists who have maintained that level of demand for over a decade.

If anything, this achievement speaks to Drake's unmatched catalog and consistency. Regardless of where people place him in rap's endless GOAT debates, the streaming numbers continue to separate him from virtually every artist of his generation.

The milestone also serves as a reminder that despite the controversies, Drake remains one of the most commercially successful artists the music industry has ever seen.