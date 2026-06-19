Drake Officially Most Streamed Artist Ever On Apple Music

BY Tallie Spencer
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake is nonstop.

If there were any questions about Drake's staying power, Apple Music just provided a pretty definitive answer. The Toronto superstar has officially become the most-streamed artist in Apple Music history. This adds another milestone to a career that has already redefined what's possible in the streaming era.

The achievement arrives during one of the most dominant stretches of Drake's career. 2024 saw critics attempting to write him off following his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. However, now that Drake's response has largely come through the music, people are listening to what he has to say. His latest run has proven that his commercial appeal remains stronger than ever. And that he's not going anywhere.

Earlier this year, Drake made Billboard history with the release of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. ICEMAN debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while HABIBTI landed at No. 2 and MAID OF HONOUR claimed No. 3. The accomplishment made Drake the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three projects in the top three spots of the Billboard 200.

Those releases have continued to dominate streaming platforms, helping fuel his latest Apple Music milestone.

Read More: Drake’s “ICEMAN” Scores Fourth Week At #1 On Billboard 200

Drake Makes History, Again

Of course, Drake's relationship with streaming success goes back much further than 2026. Since Apple Music launched in 2015, he's consistently ranked among the platform's most-played artists thanks to albums like Views, Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss, and For All The Dogs. There's only a few artists who have maintained that level of demand for over a decade.

If anything, this achievement speaks to Drake's unmatched catalog and consistency. Regardless of where people place him in rap's endless GOAT debates, the streaming numbers continue to separate him from virtually every artist of his generation.

The milestone also serves as a reminder that despite the controversies, Drake remains one of the most commercially successful artists the music industry has ever seen.

With ICEMAN continuing its strong performance, it doesn't look like Drake plans on giving up the streaming crown anytime soon. Additionally, he's continuing the momentum and continuously releasing music. A new song, "Serious," recently dropped on Soundcloud and fans are happier than ever.

Read More: Serious - Song by Drake

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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