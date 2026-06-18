Serious - Song by Drake

A new Drake song has appeared on SoundCloud, and it is a groovy, wavy new track with some lovely melodies.

OVO Co-founder Oliver El-Khatib has put out a new mix on SoundCloud, and it includes a new Drake song called "Serious." This is a melodic, danceable track that feels like it could have been on Maid Of Honour. In fact, it sounds like something that could featured Majid Jordan . Overall, it is a solid melodic throwaway from the ICEMAN rapper. New Drake music is always going to be well-received by the fans, and this latest track has us excited about what is to come. Clearly, Drizzy has plenty more from where that came from.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!