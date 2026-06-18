Serious - Song by Drake

OVO Co-founder Oliver El-Khatib has put out a new mix on SoundCloud, and it includes a new Drake song called "Serious." This is a melodic, danceable track that feels like it could have been on Maid Of Honour. In fact, it sounds like something that could featured Majid Jordan. Overall, it is a solid melodic throwaway from the ICEMAN rapper. New Drake music is always going to be well-received by the fans, and this latest track has us excited about what is to come. Clearly, Drizzy has plenty more from where that came from.
Release Date: June 18, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Serious
Don't wanna engage, it rains, it pours
Been there before, I'm out of the storm
You’re good to me, I’m torn
I wait 'til I’m sure
Can't play no more, wait