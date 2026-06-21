Drake's "ICEMAN" Reclaims Number One Spot On US Apple Music

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ICEMAN Reclaims Number One Spot US Apple Music
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Drake's "ICEMAN" recently overtook Olivia Rodrigo's new album "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love" on Apple Music.

Drake has been racking up accolades with his new ICEMAN era, including dominance on Apple Music. Not only is he the platform's most streamed artist ever, but he also recently reclaimed the top spot on their albums chart in the United States, indicating the era is far from slowing down yet.

For those unaware, ICEMAN had lost the chart-topping spot due to the release of the new Olivia Rodrigo album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Now, it's back at the top, with Rodrigo at a close number two and Drizzy's HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR LPs at numbers three and eight respectively at press time.

Other notable inclusions on this chart as of writing this article are PROJECT X by Key Glock at number four, BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) by Chris Brown at six, Big Mama by Latto at seven, and Kanye West's new BULLY deluxe at number 11.

We will see what milestones are next for ICEMAN to hit. As the summer is officially upon us, we're sure fans will have even more reasons to spin the album to no end.

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Drake's Billboard Success

But 2026 isn't done when it comes to new music from the 6ix God. Drake recently released the track "Serious" exclusively on SoundCloud, although he wasn't exactly the one to make this happen. OVO cofounder Oliver El-Khatib uploaded a new mix to the streaming platform that featured this wavy and danceable new cut. It's pretty akin to what is on MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI, coming through with solid melodies and a minimally lush aesthetic.

Elsewhere, Drake's Billboard success with ICEMAN has also been staggering. While his streak at the top of the 200 albums chart could end in its fifth week, spending four consecutive weeks at number one is nonetheless impressive. Also, we're sure it could snag the top spot back even after a break.

As fans continue to pick their song of the summer from this tracklist, there's still a lot of excitement for what's next. So replaying ICEMAN will be a big part of many hip-hop fans' year moving forward.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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