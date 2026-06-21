Drake's "ICEMAN" Reclaims Number One Spot On US Apple Music

Drake has been racking up accolades with his new ICEMAN era, including dominance on Apple Music. Not only is he the platform's most streamed artist ever, but he also recently reclaimed the top spot on their albums chart in the United States, indicating the era is far from slowing down yet.

For those unaware, ICEMAN had lost the chart-topping spot due to the release of the new Olivia Rodrigo album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Now, it's back at the top, with Rodrigo at a close number two and Drizzy's HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR LPs at numbers three and eight respectively at press time.

Other notable inclusions on this chart as of writing this article are PROJECT X by Key Glock at number four, BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) by Chris Brown at six, Big Mama by Latto at seven, and Kanye West's new BULLY deluxe at number 11.

We will see what milestones are next for ICEMAN to hit. As the summer is officially upon us, we're sure fans will have even more reasons to spin the album to no end.

Drake's Billboard Success

But 2026 isn't done when it comes to new music from the 6ix God. Drake recently released the track "Serious" exclusively on SoundCloud, although he wasn't exactly the one to make this happen. OVO cofounder Oliver El-Khatib uploaded a new mix to the streaming platform that featured this wavy and danceable new cut. It's pretty akin to what is on MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI, coming through with solid melodies and a minimally lush aesthetic.

Elsewhere, Drake's Billboard success with ICEMAN has also been staggering. While his streak at the top of the 200 albums chart could end in its fifth week, spending four consecutive weeks at number one is nonetheless impressive. Also, we're sure it could snag the top spot back even after a break.