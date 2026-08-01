Lil Uzi Vert Makes Up For Canceled Lollapalooza Set With New Birthday EP

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lil Uzi Vert Canceled Lollapalooza Set New Birthday EP
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American Rapper Lil Uzi Vert before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Not only did Lil Uzi Vert fans get the "Maverick 'Almost Forever'" EP, but they also got to see them perform at Lollapalooza after all.

Lil Uzi Vert is apparently preparing for a new album coming soon, which would mark their first solo full-length since 2024's Eternal Atake 2. While they experienced some turbulence to get there, the new Maverick "Almost Forever" EP and a conciliatory surprise appearance at Lollapalooza has fans ready for this new era.

For those unaware, Uzi canceled their set at the festival last night (Friday, July 31) due to travel and weather issues. However, they later indicated they were on their way to the festival, and organizers announced they would be performing during the Major Lazer set.

It went off to great results, with the Philly spitter even live-debuting one of the tracks from this new EP. The crowd also sang happy birthday to Uzi, as it was their 31st trip around the sun.

As such, Maverick "Almost Forever" celebrates various recent milestones and developments, and also serves as an apology to those who hoped to see them perform for their own solo set. While fans debate if this is a return to form or not, most of them are very happy with the results. However, there's still a lot of fallout from the missed Lolla set, which is understandable for such a disappointing development.

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Lil Uzi Vert's Maverick "Almost Forever" EP

Nevertheless, fans are looking into Maverick "Almost Forever" for details, hints, and indications of where Uzi will go next. The cover art depicts a young Uzi with their grandmother, and it also presumably depicts some young loved ones. In the eyes of one of the kids, you can see the message "Album after this." Maybe Maverick is the full LP's title, and this is just a teaser.

We'll see how all that speculation shapes up. Lil Uzi Vert's been putting in work, and hopefully it results in one of their best projects since their blow-up.

Speaking of Uzi's blow-up, The Perfect LUV Tape celebrated its ten-year anniversary yesterday as well, adding onto the milestones and developments. It's just one of three projects from this time that quickly established Uzi as a name to watch. Hopefully there is even more greatness to come after this Maverick EP.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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