Lil Uzi Vert Makes Up For Canceled Lollapalooza Set With New Birthday EP

For those unaware, Uzi canceled their set at the festival last night (Friday, July 31) due to travel and weather issues. However, they later indicated they were on their way to the festival, and organizers announced they would be performing during the Major Lazer set.

It went off to great results, with the Philly spitter even live-debuting one of the tracks from this new EP. The crowd also sang happy birthday to Uzi, as it was their 31st trip around the sun.

As such, Maverick "Almost Forever" celebrates various recent milestones and developments, and also serves as an apology to those who hoped to see them perform for their own solo set. While fans debate if this is a return to form or not, most of them are very happy with the results. However, there's still a lot of fallout from the missed Lolla set, which is understandable for such a disappointing development.

Lil Uzi Vert's Maverick "Almost Forever" EP

Nevertheless, fans are looking into Maverick "Almost Forever" for details, hints, and indications of where Uzi will go next. The cover art depicts a young Uzi with their grandmother, and it also presumably depicts some young loved ones. In the eyes of one of the kids, you can see the message "Album after this." Maybe Maverick is the full LP's title, and this is just a teaser.

We'll see how all that speculation shapes up. Lil Uzi Vert's been putting in work, and hopefully it results in one of their best projects since their blow-up.