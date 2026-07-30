Do What I Want - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert was everywhere in 2016, and for good reason. He became a superstar thanks to some sensational mixtapes like Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World and The Perfect LUV Tape. The latter of these projects contained one of Uzi's most enduring hits, "Do What I Want." On Friday, the song and the mixtape officially turn 10 years old. If you were a teenager or a young adult when this dropped, then you are probably feeling a flood of nostalgia right now. It probably feels like things will never be this good again. Well, if you want a trip down memory lane, now is your chance.
Release Date: July 31, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Perfect LUV Tape
Quotable Lyrics from Do What I Want
I can do anything and I won't lose her (Yeah)
She got right with a winner, left that loser (Bye-bye), ayy (Uh)
Talkin' shit, boy, make me get my Ruger, yeah, I said my Ruger