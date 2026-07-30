Do What I Want - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert delivered an iconic hit with the song "Do What I Want" off his 2016 mixtape, "The Perfect LUV Tape."

Lil Uzi Vert was everywhere in 2016, and for good reason. He became a superstar thanks to some sensational mixtapes like Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World and The Perfect LUV Tape. The latter of these projects contained one of Uzi's most enduring hits, "Do What I Want." On Friday, the song and the mixtape officially turn 10 years old. If you were a teenager or a young adult when this dropped, then you are probably feeling a flood of nostalgia right now. It probably feels like things will never be this good again. Well, if you want a trip down memory lane, now is your chance.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!