Lil Uzi Vert Drops Wavy New Snippet And All But Confirms A New Album Is Imminent

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American Rapper Lil Uzi Vert before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lil Uzi Vert has been coming through with some dope singles and snippets as of late, and as it turns out, and album should be on the way.

Lil Uzi Vert has had a disappointing run of albums over the past couple of years. Pink Tape wasn't what people were hoping for. Meanwhile, Eternal Atake 2 was a bit of a disaster. However, Uzi is making a comeback these days thanks to singles like "What You Saying."

"What You Saying" has become a viral smash hit, and it has many fans salivating for a new album. If this is the sound Uzi is going with, then perhaps we will see a revitalization of their career.

On Tuesday night, Uzi made sure to give fans a whole lot to be excited about. On social media, they dropped off a brand new snippet. It sounds fantastic, and it is clear that Uzi is enjoying this new sound.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

Lil Uzi Vert Is On The Way

In a new vlog, Uzi went on to say, "The takeover is very soon." Clearly, Uzi is ready for something special very soon. This kind of statement makes us think that some sort of album is in the works, although for right now, it is impossible to say for sure.

Fans are going to have to wait and see. That said, it has been two years since the release of Eternal Atake 2. This has us feeling like a 2026 Uzi album is a real possibility. Two to three years is the typical development cycle for an Uzi album, and fans are well-aware that something special is being cooked up.

2026 has been a solid year for hip-hop so far. It all started with the release of Don't Be Dumb by A$AP Rocky. This then turned into the rollout for J. Cole's The Fall-Off. Drake is set to drop ICEMAN later this year, which will certainly turn hip-hop up a notch.

As for Uzi, an album would satisfy fans. However, if the album suffers the same fate as the previous two, Uzi's career could be in for a world of hurt.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
lil uzi vert Music Ebro's Stubborn Take About Lil Uzi Vert Has The Internet Rolling Its Eyes 10 Years Later
2023 Roots Picnic Music Lil Uzi Vert Drops Wild New Snippet, Teases "Pink Tape" Release
Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom Music Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Massive "LUV Is Rage 3" Update
Comments 0