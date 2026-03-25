Lil Uzi Vert Drops Wavy New Snippet And All But Confirms A New Album Is Imminent

Lil Uzi Vert has had a disappointing run of albums over the past couple of years. Pink Tape wasn't what people were hoping for. Meanwhile, Eternal Atake 2 was a bit of a disaster. However, Uzi is making a comeback these days thanks to singles like "What You Saying."

"What You Saying" has become a viral smash hit, and it has many fans salivating for a new album. If this is the sound Uzi is going with, then perhaps we will see a revitalization of their career.

On Tuesday night, Uzi made sure to give fans a whole lot to be excited about. On social media, they dropped off a brand new snippet. It sounds fantastic, and it is clear that Uzi is enjoying this new sound.

Lil Uzi Vert Is On The Way

In a new vlog, Uzi went on to say, "The takeover is very soon." Clearly, Uzi is ready for something special very soon. This kind of statement makes us think that some sort of album is in the works, although for right now, it is impossible to say for sure.

Fans are going to have to wait and see. That said, it has been two years since the release of Eternal Atake 2. This has us feeling like a 2026 Uzi album is a real possibility. Two to three years is the typical development cycle for an Uzi album, and fans are well-aware that something special is being cooked up.

2026 has been a solid year for hip-hop so far. It all started with the release of Don't Be Dumb by A$AP Rocky. This then turned into the rollout for J. Cole's The Fall-Off. Drake is set to drop ICEMAN later this year, which will certainly turn hip-hop up a notch.