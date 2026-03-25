Lil Uzi Vert album

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Lil Uzi Vert Drops Wavy New Snippet And All But Confirms A New Album Is Imminent
Lil Uzi Vert has been coming through with some dope singles and snippets as of late, and as it turns out, and album should be on the way.
By
Alexander Cole
March 25, 2026