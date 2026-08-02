Lil Uzi Vert's "Maverick 'Almost Forever'" EP Takes Over US Apple Music Charts

Lil Uzi Vert had one heck of a 31st birthday on Friday (July 31), disappointing many fans but energizing many others. After missing their Lollapalooza set due to travel and weather issues, they made it to the Major Lazer set to make up for it and dropped the Maverick "Almost Forever" EP. The eight-track effort previews an upcoming album, and it seems like the surprise drop yielded great results.

As caught by Kurrco on Instagram, Uzi's new EP hit the number one spot on US Apple Music's top Hip-Hop/Rap albums chart, surpassing Drake's ICEMAN, Future's The Real Me, and Rylo Rodriguez's S.K.A.T.E. Also, Maverick "Almost Forever" hit the number two spot of US Apple Music's all-genre albums chart, with Ariana Grande's petal claiming the top spot at press time.

As this is just a surprise EP that follows a pretty disappointing full-length in 2024's Eternal Atake 2, this commercial success must be heartening for Uzi to see. Many fans have been praising the effort as a return to form, and eagerly anticipating what's next.

However, we will see if they sustain this success moving forward. After all, albums like ICEMAN are still getting major play. But depending on how fans connect to the new material and how it resonates with a general audience with time, Maverick "Almost Forever" could stay near the top. In fact, it helps boost the interest in whatever full-length album is on the way, which will likely be even more successful.

Lil Uzi Vert's New Album Cover

On the cover art of Maverick "Almost Forever," there's text in one of the kids' eyes that reads, "Album after this." Fans caught it quick, and they hope they get an announcement soon. It seems like a 2026 LP is in the cards, although Uzi projects have faced delays and push-backs before.