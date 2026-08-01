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Lil Uzi Vert Makes Up For Canceled Lollapalooza Set With New Birthday EP
Not only did Lil Uzi Vert fans get the "Maverick 'Almost Forever'" EP, but they also got to see them perform at Lollapalooza after all.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 01, 2026