Gervonta Davis Rocks The Upcoming Victor Victor AF1 In “Green”

Steven Victor's Air Force 1 project keeps expanding. Boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis is the latest to preview it. He was spotted wearing the collection's newest colorway, Green. The pair is set to release later this year, sometime in Fall or Winter 2026.

The shoe leans on the Air Force 1's chunkier 2001 shape. A monochrome green leather upper covers the base. Clean white Swooshes hit both sides for contrast. Further, Victor Victor's signature dog logo sits near the lateral heel.

A white midsole bridges the upper and the darker outsole. Green "Air" text is embroidered along the heel. The black rubber sole features some colorful lines and Victor Victor branding underneath. It's the same formula fans have seen across every colorway so far.

This marks the fifth pair revealed in the series. Black, yellow, red, and purple versions all came before it. Each one has stayed consistent in shape and color blocking. Only the leather color really changes from pair to pair.

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Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 “Green”

This project hasn't needed traditional marketing to build buzz. Steven Victor has leaned on his circle of famous friends instead. Each colorway has been debuted by a different high-profile name.

Victor Wembanyama wore the black and yellow pairs during last season's NBA playoffs. DJ Khaled showed up with the red version straight out of a Maybach. LeBron James debuted the purple pair before making his move to Philly. Odell Beckham Jr. was also seen in the red colorway alongside Khaled.

That kind of rollout has kept eyes on the project for months. Every new pair adds another name to an already stacked list. Tank's green pair just continues that trend in a big way.