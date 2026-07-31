Ayesha Howard Responds After Anthony Edwards Child Support Ruling

Ayesha Howard is speaking out following reports that a Georgia judge ordered Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to pay over $3,000 per month in child support for their daughter, Aubri' Summers. The ruling quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. The news left speculators debating both the amount and the ongoing legal battle between the two.

In a lengthy statement shared to Instagram, Howard addressed the public scrutiny surrounding the case and pushed back against what she described as false narratives circulating online.

"I am fully aware of the rumors and narratives circulating online regarding my family and my child's financial future," she wrote. Howard went on to claim that some blogs have been paid to shape public opinion in Edwards' favor, calling much of the reporting "entirely false and disconnected from reality."

She also criticized Edwards' role as a father, alleging that he has been absent from his children's lives.

Ayesha Howard Shares Lengthy Post On Instagram

"I am the mother of one out of three children who have been abandoned by a celebrated athlete," Howard wrote.

"Because of my platform, my story receives the most attention," she continued. But beyond the entertainment value, the clicks, and the views, the painful reality is that three children are growing up fatherless. This is not due to a lack of resources, health, or opportunity it is a concious choice."

According to Howard, her legal team has documentation supporting their position, adding that "rumors will not dictate the final outcome."

“While the internet remains invested in rumors, these are the facts that matter,” she added. “We cannot correct a cycle of absence if we continue to excuse it. My legal team and I possess all the facts, evidence, and documentation regarding these proceedings, and we will move forward accordingly."

While some users sympathized with Howard's concerns about parental involvement, others argued the court had already established a child support order and that the dispute now centers on whether the amount is appropriate. Others questioned the circumstances that led to the situation altogether, while emphasizing that the focus should remain on the well-being of the children rather than the online back-and-forth.

Edwards has not publicly responded to Howard's latest statement. As discussion continues across social media, the legal proceedings appear far from over.