Ayesha Howard Accuses Anthony Edwards Of Lying About Assets In Custody Battle

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets
Apr 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina via Imagn Images
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The custody battle between Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards is still going and recently, she accused the NBA star of a serious act.

Ayesha Howard isn't done with Anthony Edwards just yet. The parents of a two-year-old named Aubri' have been in a legal tug of war for the last couple of years now and recently, the mother levied some serious accusations against the NBA star.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Instagram model alleges that Edwards has "deliberately concealed and misrepresented his California connections under oath." To clarify this, Howard claims he's been "intentionally" hiding assets to avoid child support obligations.

She filed a request for order in child support in the Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday, April 9. Howard claims she "discovered evidence" that reveals Edwards has a "substantial and ongoing business and financial presence in the State of California."

Howard listed what those assets were, highlighting a business LLC and trademarks registered in California. Next is business infrastructure principled addressed and operational activities within the state. Additionally, she alleges he has a bank account located in Beverly Hills and past and present sports agency contracts connected to California-based sports representatives.

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Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards Court Case
Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Anthony Edwards appears onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Her documents also state that the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard has "maintained a business, financial, contractual, and economic presence in California for approximately six years."

This, per her filing, fulfills the "minimum contact and purposeful availment doctrine for an out-of-state parent and nexus to support obligation in a child support proceeding."

This is all very interesting as previously, Edwards claimed that the state of California "lacked personal jurisdiction over him" and that he had no ties of any variety there.

Because of these allegedly accurate findings, Howard wants her child support order updated. That means she's seeking more money from Edwards.

Throughout this lengthy legal war, the 24-year-old All-Star has shown no interest in raising their child together. Howard slammed him for this, right after he accused her of turning their custody case into "public entertainment" in addition to allegedly using their kid as a "revenue-generating asset."

She clapped back online writing in part, "Whole time it's two pictures of my daughter on my page but claiming that I post our baby in distress. As if you actually know her moods when you've never met or seen her outside of Instagram pictures is sick!"

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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