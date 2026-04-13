Ayesha Howard isn't done with Anthony Edwards just yet. The parents of a two-year-old named Aubri' have been in a legal tug of war for the last couple of years now and recently, the mother levied some serious accusations against the NBA star.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Instagram model alleges that Edwards has "deliberately concealed and misrepresented his California connections under oath." To clarify this, Howard claims he's been "intentionally" hiding assets to avoid child support obligations.
She filed a request for order in child support in the Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday, April 9. Howard claims she "discovered evidence" that reveals Edwards has a "substantial and ongoing business and financial presence in the State of California."
Howard listed what those assets were, highlighting a business LLC and trademarks registered in California. Next is business infrastructure principled addressed and operational activities within the state. Additionally, she alleges he has a bank account located in Beverly Hills and past and present sports agency contracts connected to California-based sports representatives.
Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards Court Case
Her documents also state that the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard has "maintained a business, financial, contractual, and economic presence in California for approximately six years."
This, per her filing, fulfills the "minimum contact and purposeful availment doctrine for an out-of-state parent and nexus to support obligation in a child support proceeding."
This is all very interesting as previously, Edwards claimed that the state of California "lacked personal jurisdiction over him" and that he had no ties of any variety there.
Because of these allegedly accurate findings, Howard wants her child support order updated. That means she's seeking more money from Edwards.
Throughout this lengthy legal war, the 24-year-old All-Star has shown no interest in raising their child together. Howard slammed him for this, right after he accused her of turning their custody case into "public entertainment" in addition to allegedly using their kid as a "revenue-generating asset."
She clapped back online writing in part, "Whole time it's two pictures of my daughter on my page but claiming that I post our baby in distress. As if you actually know her moods when you've never met or seen her outside of Instagram pictures is sick!"