Anthony Edwards has intensified his legal feud with ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard.

The NBA superstar is asking a judge to force Howard to turn over personal messages she exchanged with his other ex, Alexandria Desroches. Edwards filed the request on June 9, claiming Howard failed to meet a court deadline to submit key documents as their child support case continues.

The 23-year-old shooting guard demands records of any messages between Howard, 37, and Desroches sent after the October 2024. He also seeks invoices for unpaid medical bills, utility statements, receipts for childcare and household costs, and documentation of Howard’s income. Edwards wants proof that Howard’s request for $5,000 monthly support is justified and is asking for transparency about any gifts or public assistance she receives.

The case stems from dueling paternity filings—Howard in California, Edwards in Georgia. He argues Howard never lived in California and filed there to secure a higher support judgment.

His legal team accused her of manipulating the system. Howard maintains she now lives in California and submitted alleged texts from Edwards into evidence. Included among the text is a response from Edwards to her pregnancy announcement with: “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

Anthony Edwards v. Ayesha Howard

A California judge recently ruled child support would not be determined in that state, favoring Edwards. Howard responded by filing a motion to reconsider, submitting more evidence to prove her residency. Edwards’ attorneys then alleged Howard planned the pregnancy using ovulation tracking apps, calling it a scheme to collect support.

Howard hit back, calling the accusation “disturbing." She accused Edwards of removing a condom without her consent. The allegation has not been addressed in court.

A child support order remains unruled. Edwards isn’t seeking custody or visitation.