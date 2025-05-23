Anthony Edwards Accuses Ayesha Howard Of Harassing His Teammates In New Filing

BY Caroline Fisher 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anthony Edwards Accuses Ayesha Howard Gossip News
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ayesha Howard has vehemently denied Anthony Edwards' allegations, calling them "entirely unsubstantiated."

The drama between Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard only continues to heat up. Recently, the athlete even filed some new claims in court. He accuses Howard of harassing his NBA teammates, stalking him, and more. Allegedly, all of this took place for an entire weekend.

“These actions have escalated to the point of interfering with Father’s employment and creating unnecessary conflict that ultimately harms the child’s best interests,” his lawyer alleged.

Howard vehemently denies the allegations. “These accusations are entirely unsubstantiated. Petitioner has had no physical or verbal contact with [Anthony]. Lawful process serving does not constitute stalking," she said, per The Jasmine Brand.

This latest development follows months of back-and-forth between Edwards and Howard. Earlier this month, for example, In Touch obtained some alleged text message they exchanged back when they were still on good terms. In them, she appeared to confront him for allegedly not using condoms.

Read More: Alleged Messages Between Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards Catch Him In Lie About Wearing Condoms

Anthony Edwards & Ayesha Howard Drama

"You don't like condoms?" she seemingly asked. "I do but not those ones," he allegedly responded.

"Ok well just don't be wilding slanging it everywhere. I'd be lying if I said the condom didn't throw me off or that I didn't want you to," she seemingly wrote back. "But I'm hoping you have some discipline with your lifestyle and all. I f*ck with you so I let it happen but I was being serious when I said I don't deal with anyone."

"Ian f*ck nobody raw I gotcha," he allegedly told her, a message she Howard appeared to like.

These alleged messages surfaced just days after Edwards accused her of trying to trap him with a baby. He asked a judge to sanction her, alleging that she had been manipulative and deceptive. Reportedly, he found her ovulation tracker, which he argued could be evidence that she allegedly got pregnant intentionally. “This wasn’t a coincidence—it was a calculated decision,” the filing alleged.

Read More: Anthony Edwards Suspects Ayesha Howard Trapped Him After Discovering Her Ovulation Tracker

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors - Game Three Pop Culture Alleged Messages Between Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards Catch Him In Lie About Wearing Condoms 4.1K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets Pop Culture Ayesha Howard Reveals She's Being "Stalked & Harassed" As Anthony Edwards' Legal Battle Continues 3.9K
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves Sports Anthony Edwards Suspects Ayesha Howard Trapped Him After Discovering Her Ovulation Tracker 7.0K
Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party Music Mother Of Lil Baby's Child Wants Fans To Stop Mentioning Him 1.6K