The drama between Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard only continues to heat up. Recently, the athlete even filed some new claims in court. He accuses Howard of harassing his NBA teammates, stalking him, and more. Allegedly, all of this took place for an entire weekend.

“These actions have escalated to the point of interfering with Father’s employment and creating unnecessary conflict that ultimately harms the child’s best interests,” his lawyer alleged.

Howard vehemently denies the allegations. “These accusations are entirely unsubstantiated. Petitioner has had no physical or verbal contact with [Anthony]. Lawful process serving does not constitute stalking," she said, per The Jasmine Brand.

This latest development follows months of back-and-forth between Edwards and Howard. Earlier this month, for example, In Touch obtained some alleged text message they exchanged back when they were still on good terms. In them, she appeared to confront him for allegedly not using condoms.

Anthony Edwards & Ayesha Howard Drama

"You don't like condoms?" she seemingly asked. "I do but not those ones," he allegedly responded.

"Ok well just don't be wilding slanging it everywhere. I'd be lying if I said the condom didn't throw me off or that I didn't want you to," she seemingly wrote back. "But I'm hoping you have some discipline with your lifestyle and all. I f*ck with you so I let it happen but I was being serious when I said I don't deal with anyone."

"Ian f*ck nobody raw I gotcha," he allegedly told her, a message she Howard appeared to like.

These alleged messages surfaced just days after Edwards accused her of trying to trap him with a baby. He asked a judge to sanction her, alleging that she had been manipulative and deceptive. Reportedly, he found her ovulation tracker, which he argued could be evidence that she allegedly got pregnant intentionally. “This wasn’t a coincidence—it was a calculated decision,” the filing alleged.